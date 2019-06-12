New scholarship available at Florence Darlington Technical College

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence Darlington Technical College received funding that will allow many of its students earn a college credit at little to no cost.

“I think it would better the job market, open up opportunities, and even inspire others to pursue the education as well,” said student Adonikam Hudson.

The college will use money from the South Carolina workforce and industrial needs scholarship to cover tuition costs after students receive all other scholarship funding. Many students said this will be a big help for them.

“Last semester I worked three jobs and it was very hard for me to financially come to school. SC wins is going to enable other people to pursue those managment and leadership positions,” said student Eric Bordner

The school’s vice president tells News 13 this will be a game changer for many families in the area.

“$50 credit hours can be $600 a year and they don’t have to take a loan for,” said Dr. Douglas Lange.

The South Carolina WINS scholarship is designated to fill workforce shortages in the state. There area two ways you can qualify.

“They’re going to have to demonstrate need based upon income. The other way you can qualify for the program is by taking a program of study that leads to a job within the pee dee region,” said Dr. Lange.