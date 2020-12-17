New tool lets you easily report COVID compliance issues in SC schools

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Education has rolled out a new tool to help report COVID compliance issues in public schools.

The online complaint form went live Tuesday.

It gives educators, students and families the ability to report concerns surrounding COVID safety precautions. Types of complaints include those over a lack of mask enforcement, insufficient social distancing in classrooms, inadequate access to PPE and improper isolation/quarantine protocols.

The form says SCDE asks all SC public schools and districts to ‘implement the key mitigation strategies recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.’ The form also says that the state requires ‘proper face coverings’ be worn in several types of scenarios.

The state urges people to report compliance issues to ensure the guidelines and requirements are being met.

Group SC for Ed has raised concerns about educators’ working conditions throughout the pandemic. Founder and board member Lisa Ellis says this is a tool that’s been needed since the school year began.

“We have heard through our SC for Ed channels that schools and districts were not following CDC guidelines and proper protocols, which was really alarming,” Ellis said. “Our goal all along has been to make sure that students and teachers are safe.”

SCDE told News13 Wednesday that it’s been fielding and responding to inquiries surrounding COVID throughout the year. It hopes this will simplify that process.

Ellis said she hopes the goal is not only to collect complaints, but also make sure schools are in compliance.

“If you cannot deal with and address and make students and teachers feel physically comfortable in a situation, no learning is going to occur,” Ellis said. “It is so vital that teachers, students, parents speak up to make sure that they’re being treated as they should and being kept safe.”

Several parents in the Pee Dee said they believed the tool is a positive offer from the state.

“We want to make sure all of our kids are as safe as possible and we want to make sure people are taking the time to make sure that’s happening,” mom Amanda Hesbach said.

You can find the form here.

