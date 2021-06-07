Pee Dee providers take mobile vaccine site on the road

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Local health providers are trying different methods of distributing the COVID-19 vaccine, including Tidelands Health and MUSC Health Florence, which both began new means of getting shots in arms Monday.

The Florence One Schools STEM bus parked at All Star Sports Monday morning. The bus is used to teach students about science but has now been converted into a mobile vaccination site. All Star Sports president Wayne Grantham said he was happy to provide a place for their first day on the road.

“To get everybody confident and safe and reengaged in the local community was kind of a win-win for All Star Sports and the MUSC vaccination effort,” Grantham said. “It’s really pushing the narrative and the confidence to return to normal.” This was the first stop as part of MUSC’s “Back the Vax” initiative. The bus will visit different locations every week, including several Florence schools next Monday.

“We’re going around the community in Florence to vaccinate anyone who can’t get to our locations, so we’re just trying different areas,” MUSC Florence and Marion vaccine clinics manager Heather Tolson said. “They can just walk on up and we’ll register them and vaccinate them.”

Tidelands Health also intends to bring the vaccine to the people.

“It seems that it’s better to go where the people are to provide the vaccines and provide testing when we’re able to,” Tidelands Health director of operations Jason Self said. They will provide vaccines and rapid testing at the Carolina Country Music Festival will call until Friday.

“As a community partner and the region’s leader in healthcare, we’re trying to do our part in partnering with DHEC and providing the resources to do that,” Self said.

Both initiatives are free and do not require recipients to register beforehand. Health providers say they hope the convenience will encourage more people to get vaccinated.