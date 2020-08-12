News13 pairs with Pee Dee business, non-profit to collect school supplies

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) — News13 has partnered with with local non-profits and businesses in an effort to get school supplies in the hands of children in need.

The News13 Back-to-School Donation Drive is ongoing this week, and Florence Toyota wanted to be a part of the school supply drive as a drop off location.

“We believe that it’s very important to give back to our community,” Managing Partner of the dealership AJ Jones said. “In fact it’s part of our core values. To improve the lives of not only our employees but our customers. And obviously the customers are part of our community.”

Help 4 Kids Florence plans to get the supplies collected to elementary schools that need them in Florence County.

“If they go to school and they don’t have any supplies, and other kids do, it makes them feel like they’re already behind,” secretary of the non-profit Debbie Watson said.

Watson added that the need is only amplified by the pandemic and economic climate.

“These families are struggling,” she said. “Because they don’t have enough money coming in….What we’re seeing now is so many more people have lost their jobs because of the pandemic.”

If you have supplies you’d like to donate, you should drop them off at Florence Toyota or one of the other drop off sites in our area. You can also donate money or shop online. You’ll find details on all the ways to help here.

