NICHOLS, SC (WBTW) — The Town of Nichols has a new police chief, but he’s likely a familiar face to residents in town.

Lt. Reggie Brown is now Chief Brown after being promoted earlier this month. He’s been with Nichols for nine years.

Before that, he worked with other law enforcement agencies around the Pee Dee. His resume includes work with the City of Marion, Mullins and Darlington County jail.

Chief Brown grew up in Marion County.

“I know a lot of people,” he said. “A lot of people know me. It’s easy when you know people and you know the community, you have ties to the community. It’s much easier. Also I’ve worked outside, different counties but working home is a lot easier.”

He enjoys working in Nichols, which has ‘down-to-earth’ people, he said.

He added a big priority for him is community-oriented policing.

“If you have a strong healthy relationship with the police department and community, things can get done.” he said. “Just getting out, talking. Meeting, communicating. And letting them know that you have an open door policy.”

The former police chief Mark Lewis left the department in 2018. Lewis is now with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Latest Headlines