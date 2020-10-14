Nichols leaders hope new river forecasting service will help monitor water levels closer

NICHOLS, S.C. (WBTW) — A new river forecasting service is coming that leaders in Nichols hope will help should the town need to prepare for a flood event.

“This is really big for Nichols,” Mayor Lawson Battle said. “This takes out some of the guessing game and unknown.”

He’s talking about a new flood-only river level forecast that is set to begin Nov. 9 for the Lumber River near Nichols. The National Weather Service says starting that day, forecasts will be available for the river levels there whenever they’re expected to or have exceeded its Action Stage. That’s 18 feet. The forecasts are issued by the Southeast River Forecast Center.

Nichols has seen devastation in recent years, after flood waters rushed in following Hurricanes Matthew and Florence.

“Now this forecast can really pinpoint the levels that we expect,” Warning Coordination Meteorologist for the NWS in Wilmington Steve Pfaff said. “We’ll be able to tell with specificity what areas could be impacted with inundation.”

Additionally, when levels reach or are forecasted to reach/exceed 20 feet- or flood stage- the NWS will issue a flood warning along with statements twice a day.

“We’d be able to detail specific impacts based on the water level that’s forecast to be reached,” Pfaff said. “That gives a great idea for local emergency management.”

Mayor Battle says the new tool has the potential to save lives.

“I’d be able to take my computer around not only talking to people begging them to leave, I could take my computer around and show them—this is what the professionals are predicting,” he said, describing how the technology could help in the event of a flood.

Mayor Battle said that there can never be enough information when dealing with a flood event, something he knows all too well.

“It’s just going to be a huge tool to help us prepare and we’ll also know when we can start, if we have another unfortunate event, it’ll help us plan better for when we can start letting people check on their homes and when we can get back safely too,” he said.

The mayor said it’s important for residents to use this tool to plan, but not to panic over it if they see alerts. He noted that it’s good to know the potential impacts of different river levels, since impacts are generally marginal when there are only slight elevations in river levels.

Here are the impact levels that the NWS provides based on different Lumber River levels at Nichols.

27 Nearly all of Nichols will be flooded. Water levels in Nichols and on the Horry County side of the river will be similar to those observed after Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and Hurricane Florence in 2018. 26 Much of Nichols will be flooded and many areas will be isolated due to flooding. The highest spots along Mullins Street and Highway 9 will remain dry. 25 Flooding worsens in all parts of Nichols. Many areas along Mullins Street from Main Street to Awt Road will experience minor to moderate flooding and Mullins Street may be flooded. Areas along Highway 9 on the east and north side of town will also experience minor to moderate flooding. 24 Flooding begins along Pee Dee Street, South Nichols Street, North Nichols Street, South Main Street, Kemper Road, Tupelo Street, and along Mullins Street near Awt Road. Flooding worsens along Maple Street and Awt Road. River Road and Drowning Creek Drive may only be accessible by boat. 23 Flooding begins in on the Nichols side of the river along Waccamaw Street, Burney Street, Averette Street, Maple Street, and Awt Road near U.S. 76. Flooding worsens along River Road and Drowning Creek Drive. 22 River Road and Drowning Creek Drive are almost completely flooded and residences in the area may be cutoff by flooding. 21 Flooding worsens along River Road and begins along Drowning Creek Drive. 20 Minor flooding along River Road east of Nichols on the Horry County side of the river begins. 19 Flooding of lowlands along the river and nearby tributaries begins.

You can see river levels for the Lumber River gauge by Nichols here. Starting Nov. 9, this is also where you’ll be able to see the forecast water levels when the river is expected to exceed 18 feet.

Pfaff with NWS added that some of the longer-established gauges have predictions for all water levels. He beleives that as the modeling for the Nichols gauge matures, this may become a traditional river forecast point.

“The businesses can start preparing earlier, the citizens can start preparing earlier and it’s not like a mad rush,” Mayor Battle said. “Any new equipment, any new technology like this is definitely a very welcome item. Because it gives us more information.”

