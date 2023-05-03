30,000 books will be given to several kindergarten students in Florence and Marion county.

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) –The Original Six Foundation, also known as O6, is planning to distribute more than 30,000 books to several kindergarten students in Florence and Marion county during a series of book fairs.

The book fair stops include 9 Florence County Schools:

Savannah Grove Elementary– Friday, May 5 at 8:30 a.m.

Lucy T. Davis Elementary – Friday, May 5 at 11:30 a.m.

Delmae Heights Elementary — Friday May 26 from 8 a.m.-10 a.m.

North Vista Elementary – Friday, May 5- 8 a.m.-10 a.m.

Wallace Gregg Elementary – Tuesday, May 23 at 9:30 a.m.

Florence 3 Schools include:

Scranton Elementary – Friday, May 12 from 11:45-1pm

JC Lynch Elementary- Friday, May 12 from 8:30-10:30am

Olanta Creative Arts & Science Magnet- Tuesday, May 16 – 8:30am

Lake City Early Childhood Center- Tuesday, May 16 at noon

The Original Six Foundation will also stop in several Marion County Schools:

Creekbridge STEM Academy- Tuesday, May 23 – 12:30 p.m.

Easterling Primary- Tuesday, May 23 – 1pm

North Mullins Primary- Tuesday, May 23 – 9:30-10:30 a.m.

“A child’s educational opportunities and love of learning should not be limited by the zip code in which they live,” said Nikki Haley, Republican presidential candidate and Founder and Chair of the Original Six Foundation in a news release. “I want these young students to think big and dream big. The My First Library program empowers them with the confidence and the tools they need to succeed.”

My First Library book fairs will be held at schools in 12 counties that have been classified as high poverty areas by the South Carolina Department of Education including schools in Allendale, Bamberg, Barnwell, Colleton, Florence, Kershaw, Marion, Richland, and Union counties.