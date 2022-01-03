No charges filed after man hit by stray buckshot while deer hunting in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — No charges will be filed after a New Year’s Day hunting accident injured a man in Darlington County, according to a spokesman for the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

The shooting involved a teenager and a man who was hit in the abdomen by stray buckshot, SCDNR spokesman David Lucas told News13 on Monday. It happened about 1 p.m. on Bo Smith Road, and no negligence was involved, he said.

Investigators determined that the injured man was more than 180 yards away and not in the sightline of the teenager, who was aiming at a deer during a dog-drive hunt, Lucas said. He was taken to a hospital but is expected to make a full recovery.

The victim and the shooter were members of the same hunting party. The SCDNR handled the investigation.

