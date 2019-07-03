No charges following child’s death after being hit by car in Florence Co., highway patrol says

JOHNSONVILLE, SC (WBTW) – No charges will be filed following a child’s death after being hit by a car in Florence County, highway patrol said.

Cpl. Sonny Collins, with the SCHP, told News13 the investigation into the incident has been finished and no one will be charged.

18-month-old Khloe Chandler was hit by a vehicle around 12:50 Sunday afternoon in the parking lot of the Mt. Moriah Christian Church in Johnsonville.

Khloe Chandler (photo provided by family)

She was taken to an area hospital by first-responders, where she was later pronounced dead.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken told News13 his office is still investigating. Lutcken also told News13 Chandler’s autopsy from MUSC matched being hit by a vehicle.

A funeral for Chandler will be held on Sunday at New Mount Carmel Church in Hemingway at 3:30 P.M. The family has also created a GoFundMe to help cover expenses.