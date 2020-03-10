No injuries after Cheraw home destroyed in fire

CHERAW, SC (WBTW) – No injuries were reported after a Cheraw home was destroyed in a fire.

The call for a fire at a two-story wooden home on Church Street was received around 10:30 p.m. Monday, according to Chief Marvin Murray, with the Cheraw Fire Department. Crews arrived to heavy fire and smoke at the back of the home, which spread to several out-buildings.

One resident was home at the time of the fire and was able to escape the home after smelling smoke. Another resident wasn’t home at the time.

Mutual aid was provided by the Brocksville and Tealsville fire departments.

No one was injured, but Chief Murray says the home is a total loss.

