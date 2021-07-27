No injuries reported after car crashes into building in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — No injuries were reported after a car crashed into a building in Florence Tuesday, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department.

The crash happened at about 1:55 p.m. in the 500 block of Third Loop Road, according to Brandt. A black SUV was backing into a parking spot when the driver had a medical issue.

The SUV crashed into the sliding glass doors of a nearby apartment. No one was injured in the incident, police said.

The driver of the SUV will not face any charges, according to Brandt.