No major injuries reported after 3-vehicle crash in Hartsville

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — No major injuries were reported after a 3-vehicle crash Monday evening in Hartsville, according to city spokesperson Lauren Baker.
The crash happened around 5 p.m. at S. Fifth Street and Russell Road. One person was trapped in their vehicle but was not seriously injured, Baker said.
Hartsville Police Department, Hartsville Fire Department, Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, and South Carolina Highway Patrol all responded to the crash.
