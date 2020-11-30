No students injured after school bus carrying 11 hit in Hartsville

Pee Dee

by:

Posted: / Updated:

File photo

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) — No students were injured after a car hit a school bus Monday morning in Hartsville. 

The car rear-ended a bus that carrying 11 students from North Hartsville Elementary School, according to Audrey Childers, the public information officer for the Darlington County School District. The crash occurred on Lakeview Boulevard.

Following district protocol, EMS was called and students were checked. No students were sent to the hospital.

Childers said the students’ parents have been notified of the crash.

LATEST HEADLINES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories