DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – The sheriff’s office is investigating a shooting in Dillon County that happened on Wednesday night.

A man was shot at about 7:20 p.m. on Thicket Place, which is off Highway 38 in the Oak Grove community, according to Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell.

The sheriff did not have information on a possible suspect.

Count on News13 for updates as they become available.