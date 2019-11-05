“NOMORE Orphans Experience” promotes adoption, foster care

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina DSS and their partner the NOMORE Foundation hosted an event on Monday promoting adoption and foster care.

“This is something that you do with your heart and your head follows. So if you have the heart for it, if you care about children then we’ll find a way for you to do something to help some children and your life will be better for it,” said Ronald Krein, Director of Darlington County DSS.

Currently there are 120 foster children in Darlington County with a fraction of the foster homes needed.

“Darlington County has 11 regular level of care foster homes and obviously with the growing population of foster children in Darlington County that’s not near enough,” said Kaci Wingate, DSS program coordinator for foster family licensing support.

The event was set up into stations where people learned about adoption and foster care through spoken word and art.

“That tour is meant to break down these huge statistics so that people can see that every number has a face. Every face has a name. Every name has a story and every story is an opportunity for someone to step in to care,” said Tami Kent of the NOMORE foundation.

Edell Gamble has fostered more than 100 children in her 20 years as a foster mother. Gamble encourages anyone interested in foster care to become a foster parent.

“Children need help and there are a lot of foster children out there. A lot of children out there that don’t have that safety in a home, so I would encourage them to do it. Not for the money, but for the love,” said Gamble.