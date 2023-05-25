FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – The Teen Division of the Florence Chapter of Jack and Jill of America Inc. donated more than $750 to the Florence Boys and Girls Club Wednesday.
The Florence Chapter of Jack and Jill participates in community service and raises money for various causes throughout the year.
According to a news release by the Boys and Girls Club, Jack and Jill of America, Inc., is a membership organization of mothers with children ages 2 – 19, dedicated to nurturing future African American leaders by strengthening children through leadership development, volunteer service, philanthropic giving and civic duty.
Taylor Ford is a digital journalist for News13. She joined the News13 team in January 2023. Taylor is a Florence native and covers the Pee Dee out of News13's Florence Bureau.
