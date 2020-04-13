NWS reports 2 tornado paths in Marlboro Co.; other damage includes ‘mobile home flipped over’

(WBTW) – The National Weather Service has received several reports of storm damage in the Pee Dee, including two tornado paths in Marlboro County.

The NWS says there were two tornado paths near the Wallace area of Marlboro County. According to News13 meteorologists, the NWS didn’t issue a tornado warning for this area.

Also in Marlboro County, the NWS reports damage near Old Wire Road and Step Road in the Wallace area.

“Trees down and mobile home flipped over in Wallace,” the NWS says. “Two swaths of damage reported – one near SC-177 and the other opposite side of Wallace School.”

The NWS further reports “multiple homes damaged on Hwy 177 and Grantsmille Rd” in the Wallace area.

The NWS reports “minor damage to several mobile homes at the Marlowe Mobile Home Park” near Society Hill Road and Round Road in Darlington County.

“Social media report transformer down on East Cox Ferry Rd in Conway,” the NWS says.

In the Bennettsville area, the NWS reports “power lines snapped/knocked down on Highway 15-401 near Landmark Restuarant.”

