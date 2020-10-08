Officials: Dog under rabies quarantine in Florence County after it attacked 3-year-old

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A dog is under rabies quarantine in Florence County after it attacked a 3-year-old Sunday, according to Todd B. Floyd with Florence County Environmental Services.

According to Floyd, the 3-year-old was at his grandmother’s house in Scranton and was attacked by a dog that was a family pet in the backyard. The dog was on a chain.

The child remains hospitalized but is speaking and awaiting further treatment, according to Floyd.

Floyd said the grandmother signed over ownership of the dog to Florence County after the attack.

The rabies quarantine will last for 10 days. There are no other details at this time.