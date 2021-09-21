Officials investigate after body found in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Officials are investigating after a body was found Tuesday in Florence County, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.

A woman’s body was found Tuesday morning in the Pamplico area, von Lutcken said. An exact location was not provided. The woman’s identity has not been released.

No other information was immediately available. News13 reached out to Major Mike Nunn for more information, and he said it is currently a SLED investigation. Count on us for updates.