Officials investigate bomb threat at Bennettsville prison

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Officials are investigating a bomb threat at Evans Correctional Institution in Bennettsville, according to the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

Officials said they got a call Tuesday afternoon stating a bomb was placed in the cafeteria of the prison. Inmates and staff have been cleared from that area, according to SCDC.

SLED and Department of Corrections police are heading to the scene to search the building. Officials said more information will be released after the search.

