Officials investigate fire at abandoned house in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Officials are investigating a fire at an abandoned house Wednesday in Florence, according to Florence Fire Dept. Battalion Chief Chris Johnson.

The fire happened around 1:20 p.m. on Harrell Street near Waverly Avenue. Flames were visible through the roof and the back of the house when officials arrived, Johnson said.

No injuries were reported. A cause of the fire has not been released.