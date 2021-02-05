One dead after 2-vehicle crash in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person died in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Darlington County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

A 2003 Mitsubishi Lancer was traveling south on Secondary 175 near SC 34 at about 4:52 p.m. when the driver ran off the road, overcorrected, and crossed the center line, according to troopers. The Mitsubishi was then hit by a 2015 Nissan Pathfinder traveling north.

The driver of the Mitsubishi was wearing a seatbelt but died in the crash, troopers said. Two people in the Nissan were taken to a hospital.

The identity of the person killed has not been released. Count on News13 for updates.