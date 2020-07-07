One dead after car crashes into ditch, catches fire in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is dead after a car crashed into a ditch and caught fire in Dillon County, according to Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley.

A body was found in a burnt car along McNiel Farm Road in the Hamer area Tuesday morning, according to Grimsley. The road is a dirt road that runs up to the North Carolina state line.

Grimsley said the vehicle ran off the roadway and into a ditch before catching fire.

The identity of the person has not been released. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

