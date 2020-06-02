Live Now
One dead after crash in Marion County

Pee Dee

MARION COUNTY, SC (WBTW) — One person is dead after a crash in Marion County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened on SC 41A near Davis Landing CT at 1:53 p.m. Tuesday, SCHP said.

The identity of the person killed has not been released. Count on News13 for updates.

