One dead after crash in Marlboro County

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person died after a crash in Marlboro County Thursday evening.

The crash happened around 5:27 p.m. on US 15/401 near Mt. Zion Church Rd., according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The identity of the person who died has not been released. We’ve reached out to South Carolina Highway Patrol for more information. Count on News13 for updates.

