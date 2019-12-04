One dead after crash on Alligator Road in Florence County

TIMMONSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – One person is dead after a crash off Alligator Road in Florence County on Wednesday morning.

The driver of a Dodge pickup ran off the road near Southern Aire Drive at about 10:35 a.m., according to SCHP Lance Cpl. Matt Southern. The driver died at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash, Southern said.

Only one vehicle was involved in the wreck. The driver was the only person in the pickup.

The driver was traveling northbound, according to Southern, when the pickup ran off the left side of the road, struck a ditch and overturned.

The name of the driver has not been released by the coroner. The driver was wearing a seat belt, Southern said.

The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Count on News13 as we work to gather more information.