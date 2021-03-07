One dead after crashing into tree in Dillon County

DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) — One person has died after veering off of I95 and hitting a tree in Dillon County early Sunday.

The crash happened at mile marker 179 around 6:20 a.m., according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The car, a 1997 Buick LaSabre, was traveling north on I95 when the car ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

This crash is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

No other details are available at this time.

Count on News13 for updates.