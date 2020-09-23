One dead after crashing into tree in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person died Wednesday after crashing into a tree in Marion County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said the crash happened around 3:39 p.m. on Old Mullins Hwy near Harold Road.

Tidwell said a 1997 Toyota was traveling west on on Old Mullins Hwy when the vehicle went off the left side of the road and hit a tree.

The drive was the only person in the car and was wearing a seatbelt, Tidwell said. The driver was taken to the hospital where they died.

The identity of the person killed has not been released. Count on News13 for updates.

