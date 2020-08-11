One dead after head-on crash in Marlboro County

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is dead after a head-on crash in Marlboro County Tuesday afternoon, according to Trooper David Jones with South Carolina Highway Patrol.
According to troopers, a 2013 Ford Fiesta was traveling north on US 15/401 near Engine Road around 4:00 p.m. when the vehicle became disabled. A 2010 Kia was traveling south on US 15 when it crossed the center line and hit the Ford Fiesta head-on.
The driver of the Fiesta was taken to the hospital, Jones said. The driver of the Kia was pronounced dead on scene.
The identity of the person killed has not been released. The crash remains under investigation.
