One dead after house fire in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person died after a house fire in Darlington County, according to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee.
The fire happened on Harry Byrd Highway shortly after noon Monday. Roosevelt Fox was pronounced dead on scene, Hardee said.
An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday at MUSC in Charleston. The fire remains under investigation.
