MARION, SC (WBTW) – One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Marion.

The wreck happened at around 9:45 p.m. Sunday on Palmetto Pointe Road near Senator Gasque Road, according to Trooper Tyler Tidwell.

The driver of the 2013 Harley-Davidson was traveling north on Palmetto Pointe Road when they veered off and into a ditch. They were pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.