DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed in a shooting in the Hartsville area, according to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee.

The shooting happened in the area of Blanding Driver and Hunter Drive near Hartsville, Hardee said. The shooting is being investigated as a homicide and there are no suspects at this time.

News13 has reached out to the Sheriff’s Office for more details.

Count on News13 for updates to this developing story.