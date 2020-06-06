One dead after single-vehicle crash in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person died after a single-vehicle crash in Dillon County Friday evening.

The crash happened at 6:00 p.m. on High Hill Road near SC-0, according to Tyler Tidwell with South Carolina Highway Patrol.

A 1997 GMC Safari was traveling East on High Hill Road when the car ran off the road, into the woods, and struck several trees, Tidwell said. The driver was the only person in the car and was not wearing a seatbelt.

The identity of the driver has not yet been released. Count on News13 for updates.