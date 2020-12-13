One dead after vehicle overturns in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WBTW) — South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Darlington County early Sunday morning.

Around 1:50 a.m., a Ford pickup with four passengers was traveling south on SC 403 near Weaver Street when it ran off the roadway and overturned, according to SCHP.

One of the passengers died during the crash while the driver and other passengers were transferred to a local hospital.

Remains under investigation by SCHP and the Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Teams (MAIT).

