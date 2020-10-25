One dead and one injured after collision in Marlboro County

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WBTW) — SCHP released details about a fatal collision involving two vehicles in Marlboro County Sunday morning.

A 2005 Chevy Silverado was traveling on Beauty Spot Road when a 2004 Ford Mustang pulled out in front of the Silverado around 8 a.m.

The Silverado struck the Mustang ejecting the Mustang’s driver, according to SCHP.

The driver of the Mustang was transported to Scotland memorial where they later succumbed to their injuries, according to officials.

Officials say that the driver of the Silverado was taken to McLeod hospital for injuries.

Neither driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

