FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning.

The wreck happened at around 10:35 a.m. on Green Road, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The driver, who was the only occupant of a 2007 Nissan, veered off the right side of the road and struck a tree. The driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Count on News13 for updates on this story.