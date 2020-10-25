One dead following overnight crash in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – One person is dead following an early Sunday morning crash in Dillon County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell.

The driver was traveling east on Bunker Hill Road in a 2005 GMC Yukon when they ran off the road towards the left, overcorrected, ran off the road to the right, struck a ditch, overturned and struck a light pole.

It happened around 1:00 a.m. on Bunker Hill Road near Corey’s Court.

The driver of the vehicle wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and was injured. They were transported by EMS to McLeod Dillon where they later died as a result of their injuries.

