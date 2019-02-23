One dead following shooting at night club in Timmonsville

TIMMONSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – One person is dead after shots were fired at a night club in Timmonsville early Saturday morning.

According to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to multiple 911 calls about a shooting at Mike’s Warehouse, a night club on East Smith Street.

Deputies said the shooting happened around 2:21 a.m. Saturday.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the victim as 30-year-old Anastasia Linette Lowery of Effingham. Her body will be taken to MUSC in Charleston for an autopsy.

Right now there is no word of any suspects or arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to contact FCSO investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 498, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or on the “Submit-A-Tip on the FCSO app.