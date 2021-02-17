One dead in crash on Harry Byrd Highway in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon on Harry Byrd Highway in Darlington County, South Carolina Highway Patrol.

A 2004 Ford pickup was traveling on Harry Byrd Highway (SC 34) at about 4:30 p.m. when it ran off the right side of the road and overturned, troopers said. The driver was the only person in the pickup and was killed.

The identity of the person killed has not been released. The crash remains under investigation.

