DILLON COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – One is dead after a crash that happened just after 10 p.m. Saturday night in Dillon County.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling east on West Country Club Road when the vehicle ran off the road and overturned. The driver was the only person in the vehicle and wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

