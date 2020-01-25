SCHP: Driver killed after running into commercial vehicle outside Olanta

OLANTA AREA, SC (WBTW) – A person died following a wreck on Highway 301 just outside of Olanta, according to troopers.

It happened around 9:45 Friday night near Red Road, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Corporal Sonny Collins with SCHP said a Ford Fusion ran off the road and into a legally parked commercial vehicle while heading north on Highway 301.

The driver of the Ford Fusion was the person killed, Collins said. Their name has not yet been released.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating. Count on News13 for updates.