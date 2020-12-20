One dead in single vehicle crash in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WBTW) — One person has died after a vehicle ran off the road, stuck a tree, ran into a ditch, overturned, and caught fire, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

According to the SCHP, the crash happened around 10 p.m. on Rhodes Community Road near Byrant Street on Saturday night.

The victim was driving a 1999 Dodge Ram on Rhodes Community Road when the driver veered left off the road.

There is no further information available from the SCHP.

