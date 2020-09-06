One dead in vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Dillon County on Hwy 57

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WBTW) — South Carolina Department of Public Safety (SCDPS) said one person was killed in a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Hwy 57 in Dillon County Saturday night.
SCDPS said it happened at 9:00 p.m. on South Carolina Highway 57 near Dove Mill road.
SCDPS said the vehicle was traveling North on SC 57 when they struck a person in the roadway.
That person was killed at the crash. No charges are expected for the driver of the vehicle, according to SCDPS.
This crash is under investigation by The South Carolina Highway Patrol.
