One dead, one injured after car hits ATV in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person died and one person was injured after a car hit an ATV on SC 57 in Dillon County Monday night.

An ATV with two people on it was trying to cross SC 57 near the Pee Dee River Access around 9:25 p.m. when they were struck by a car traveling east, according to Master Trooper Brian Lee.

The passenger on the ATV died and the driver of the ATV was taken to the hospital, Lee said. The identity of the person who died has not been released.

The incident is still under investigation.

