One dead, one taken to hospital after crash in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – One person is dead and another is in the hospital following a single-vehicle crash in Darlington County.

A 1998 Chevrolet four-door was traveling south on East Lynches River Road when the vehicle ran off the left side of the road and overturned, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Corporal Sonny Collins.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt and died as a result of the crash. The passenger was wearing a seat belt and was taken to the hospital.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

