One dead, suspect in custody after shooting in Dillon County

Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting Friday evening in Dillon County.

According to Capt. Cliff Arnette with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened around 7:30 on Queen Court just off of Belaire Drive in the Tall Pines area.

Deputies have arrested Jamel Rasun Dow in connection to the case. Dow is charged with murder and is being held at the Dillon County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

One person is dead. The Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley identified the woman as 24-year-old Ashley Blackmon of Hamer. Her body will be autopsied tomorrow.

