‘Next thing I know I had a tree on top of me’: One injured after tree lands on mobile home in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured Tuesday evening after a tree landed on a mobile home in Darlington County as severe weather moved through the area.

The tree fell on Easterling Landing Road in the Clyde area. Neighbors told News13 one man was pinned under the tree and taken to the hospital. News13 spoke with the injured man who said he has multiple fractures in his leg.

“I was gonna run to my car which is only 10 feet over here and roll up the windows, and the next thing I knew I was on the ground and I had a tree on top of me,” Steven Eaddy said.

Eaddy said his home is still standing and he’s grateful to be alive.

“At first I was so dazed it was like a dream. I didn’t know if I was alive,” he said.

Eaddy said he has no power at his home and his leg is in a cast, but he has surgery scheduled for Wednesday.

Thousands of people in the Pee Dee were without power due to the storms.