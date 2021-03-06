One injured in Marion house fire Saturday

Courtesy: City of Marion Fire Department

MARION, SC (WBTW) — One person was injured in a house fire early Saturday morning in Marion.

The City of Marion Fire Department responded to a house fire on Northside Avenue around 2 a.m., according to officials.

The first units on scene said that there was smoke coming from the eaves.

Crews then initiated an ‘aggressive interior attack’ on the fire that saved the house.

One person was transported to a local hospital with believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

