One killed after 2 cars crash, hit house, other parked cars in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed Tuesday after two cars crashed and hit a house and other parked cars in Darlington County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at about 3:33 p.m. at the intersection of High Hill Road and Rogers Road, just south of the City of Darlington, troopers said.

A 2016 Chevrolet pickup was traveling South on Rogers Road and a 2018 Toyota sedan was traveling west on High Hill Road, troopers said. Both cars crashed at the intersection. The Chevrolet then hit a house and the Toyota hit three parked cars and a house, according to troopers.

The driver of the Toyota was not wearing a seatbelt and was killed in the crash, troopers said. The driver and a passenger in the Chevrolet were both wearing seatbelts and were injured in the crash.

The identity of the person killed has not been released. No other information was immediately available.

