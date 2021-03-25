One killed in head-on crash in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person died Thursday afternoon after a crash in Florence County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP).

The crash happened at about 3 p.m. on Hall Road, troopers said. A 2009 Toyota Camry was traveling south on Hall Road when it crossed the center line and hit a 2015 Ford van head-on.

The passenger of the Camry was killed in the crash, troopers said. The driver was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Neither the driver or passenger were wearing seatbelts, according to troopers. The driver of the Ford van was wearing a seatbelt and was uninjured.

The identity of the person killed has not been released.

The crash remains under investigation. Count on News13 for updates.